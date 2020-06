View this post on Instagram

Plate full of happiness ❤️ many of us think that rice is fattening ! NO it isn&यt . On the contrary it&यs the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorbtion of nutrients. Most importantly it&यs basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity ❤️❤️ @rashichowdhary your veg fried rice recipe is amazing ..

