View this post on Instagram

And with this,the final note has been played & composed for the background score of #Sadak2 by one of my favourite music directors/composers and human beings on the planet-Sandeep Chowta. How do I thank you enough @sandychow44 Not only for giving us a stunning score in a record time of 20 days through such trying times. But for adding such value to every frame by hand picking musicians and sensibilities from across the globe and making each frame breathe & sing. Guess you prove yet again that when the heart is in tune,everything else falls into place. So thank you my dear,dear friend for making this phase so magical & harmonious in every which way. And yes,now the other departments better make good speed and catch up because as far as the background score is concerned,we&यre good to go! 😉👊❤️ #sandeepchowta #musicdirector #filmcomposer #OST #filmscore #backgroundscore #sadak2 #sadak2diaries