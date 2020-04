View this post on Instagram

So I was walking my dog #Godot in the building garden/ parking area and he was sniffing what I thought was garbage but turned out to be A BABY KITE!!!!! A friggin&य bird of prey!!! The guard said it has fallen out 3-4 days ago! It&यs mother had not come and was nowhere to be seen- one didn&यt know where the nest was! Anyway I brought him/her home.. Spoken to a Wildlife Rescue NGO.. in the meantime named him CHANGEZ after Genghis Khan- he will rule the skies of Mumbai 🤣🤣🤣🤣 come watch me and @vikaesh5 give Changez lunch!!

