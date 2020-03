View this post on Instagram

Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn&यt muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We&यve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn&यt matter.

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:37pm PDT