View this post on Instagram

#BUSTED !!! 😍 ... #workfromhome gets real!!! Especially when your daughter walks into a live audition and decides to pull your earrings and wants her mama back to play!!! Once a reality show always a reality show ... #roadiesrevolution #gangneha #worklifemeetsmomlife

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on May 27, 2020 at 1:47am PDT