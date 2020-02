View this post on Instagram

An edited three minute clip of my interaction with a Godi Media journalist were circulated today to make it seem like CAA-NRC - NPR protestors don&यt know anything! Thankfully some friends did their own edit job which gives a clearer picture. ईंट का जवाब logic/ तर्क ! 🤩🤩🤩🤩

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Feb 23, 2020 at 3:00am PST