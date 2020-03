View this post on Instagram

As winter turns to summer, the people of Goa celebrate Shigmo, a reminder of the costals state&यs deep bonding with it&यs land and people. A myriad of traditions come alive in the state&यs many villages. Varied though these may be, they hold a special significance to the community celebrating it. Shigmo is also closely linked to Goa&यs spiritual roots and is a tribute to the forces of nature.

