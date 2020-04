View this post on Instagram

I came across this adorable video of #AudreyNethery and I was awe-struck! Audrey was 2 months old when doctors diagnosed her with Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare blood disease that means Audrey doesn't make enough red blood cells. As a result, she's on steroids and sometimes has to get blood transfusions, but her positivity and view of life just struck me, and made me think that if this girl can be so positive in her life, then why can't we all at least try to be positive through this unfortunate lockdown.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:42am PDT