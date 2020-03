रणवीर सिंह ने कहा ससुर प्रकाश पादुकोण पर है गर्व तो दीपिका ने कहा थैंक्यु पापा

View this post on Instagram

40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever 🏸🏆 He won the All England Championship in London&यs Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports 🇮🇳 An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time 🌟 #legend #icon #proud

