नई दिल्ली (राॅयटर्स)। चंद्रमा के साउथ पोल पर पहुंचने वाला भारत दुनिया में पहला राष्ट्र बना। बुधवार को भारतीय स्पेस रिसर्च ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ने चांद की धरती पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पूर्वक साॅफ्ट लैंडिंग करके इतिहास रच दिया।

एस सोमनाथ

इसरो के चेयरमैन एस सोमनाथ ने कहा कि भारत पहुंचा चांद पर

Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बोले कि यह नये भारत की जीत है।

The success of #Chandrayaan3 is the collective success of every Indian.



An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme.



We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and…

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कहा कि चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता प्रत्येक भारतीय की सामुहिक सफलता है। छह दशक लंबे स्पेस प्रोग्राम की आज एक और सफलता देश के 140 करोड़ देशवासी गवाह बने।

Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!!



What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India&यs first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed.



And kudos once again to @esaoperations for…

यूरोपीय स्पेस एजेंसी के डाइरेक्टर जनरल जोसेफ एशबैकर ने कहा कि अद्भुत! इसरो, चंद्रयान-3 और भारतवासियों को बधाई!! भारत की सफलता तथा नई तकनीक की मदद से खगोलीय पिंड पर एक साॅफ्ट लैंडिंग से मैं बहुत प्रभावित हूं।