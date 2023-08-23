नई दिल्ली (राॅयटर्स)। चंद्रमा के साउथ पोल पर पहुंचने वाला भारत दुनिया में पहला राष्ट्र बना। बुधवार को भारतीय स्पेस रिसर्च ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ने चांद की धरती पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पूर्वक साॅफ्ट लैंडिंग करके इतिहास रच दिया।
एस सोमनाथ
इसरो के चेयरमैन एस सोमनाथ ने कहा कि भारत पहुंचा चांद पर


पीएम मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बोले कि यह नये भारत की जीत है।


मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कहा कि चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता प्रत्येक भारतीय की सामुहिक सफलता है। छह दशक लंबे स्पेस प्रोग्राम की आज एक और सफलता देश के 140 करोड़ देशवासी गवाह बने।


जोसेफ एशबैकर
यूरोपीय स्पेस एजेंसी के डाइरेक्टर जनरल जोसेफ एशबैकर ने कहा कि अद्भुत! इसरो, चंद्रयान-3 और भारतवासियों को बधाई!! भारत की सफलता तथा नई तकनीक की मदद से खगोलीय पिंड पर एक साॅफ्ट लैंडिंग से मैं बहुत प्रभावित हूं।

