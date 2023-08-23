नई दिल्ली (राॅयटर्स)। चंद्रमा के साउथ पोल पर पहुंचने वाला भारत दुनिया में पहला राष्ट्र बना। बुधवार को भारतीय स्पेस रिसर्च ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ने चांद की धरती पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पूर्वक साॅफ्ट लैंडिंग करके इतिहास रच दिया।
एस सोमनाथ
इसरो के चेयरमैन एस सोमनाथ ने कहा कि भारत पहुंचा चांद पर
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
'India🇮🇳,
I reached my destination
and you too!'
: Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 has successfully
soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.
Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3— ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
पीएम मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बोले कि यह नये भारत की जीत है।
Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023
मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कहा कि चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता प्रत्येक भारतीय की सामुहिक सफलता है। छह दशक लंबे स्पेस प्रोग्राम की आज एक और सफलता देश के 140 करोड़ देशवासी गवाह बने।
The success of #Chandrayaan3 is the collective success of every Indian.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 23, 2023
An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme.
We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and…
जोसेफ एशबैकर
यूरोपीय स्पेस एजेंसी के डाइरेक्टर जनरल जोसेफ एशबैकर ने कहा कि अद्भुत! इसरो, चंद्रयान-3 और भारतवासियों को बधाई!! भारत की सफलता तथा नई तकनीक की मदद से खगोलीय पिंड पर एक साॅफ्ट लैंडिंग से मैं बहुत प्रभावित हूं।
Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!!— Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) August 23, 2023
What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India&यs first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed.
And kudos once again to @esaoperations for… https://t.co/GT3kyWHP6L
National News inextlive from India News Desk