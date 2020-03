View this post on Instagram

My first visit to the New York City and the worst time to visit probably! The winters !!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus degrees temperature! Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in middle of a conversation ! That day I realised I am a &tropical human being&य and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me. Here&यs @divya46 in the picture with me who I got to reconnect after years thanks to this trip ! What amazing food in that city though! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

