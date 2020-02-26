कानपुर। Delhi violence: सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों दिल्ली के हालात पर अपना नजरिया रखने वालों की बाढ़ आई हुई है। इसमें हर फील्ड के लोग और सेलिब्रिटीज छाई हुई हैं। बॉलीवुड से भी कई हस्तियों अपनी बात कहने के लिए इस मीडियम को जरिया बनाया है। इनमें रवीना टंडन, ऋचा चढ्ढा, सोनम कपूर, अनुराग कश्यप और विशाल डडलानी जैसे कई सितारे शामिल हैं। आइये देखें उनमें से कुछ लोगों के मैसेजेस जो उन्होंने अपने ट्वीटर हैंडल पर शेयर किए हैं।

ऋचा चढ्ढा खून लगे हाथ

स्वरा भास्कर डरावना

विशाल डडलानी सोचो

कृतिका कामरा

सोनम कपूर का डर

रवीना टंडन की प्रार्थना

रेखा भारद्वाज की उलझन

