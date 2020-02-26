कानपुर। Delhi violence: सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों दिल्ली के हालात पर अपना नजरिया रखने वालों की बाढ़ आई हुई है। इसमें हर फील्ड के लोग और सेलिब्रिटीज छाई हुई हैं। बॉलीवुड से भी कई हस्तियों अपनी बात कहने के लिए इस मीडियम को जरिया बनाया है। इनमें रवीना टंडन, ऋचा चढ्ढा, सोनम कपूर, अनुराग कश्यप और विशाल डडलानी जैसे कई सितारे शामिल हैं। आइये देखें उनमें से कुछ लोगों के मैसेजेस जो उन्होंने अपने ट्वीटर हैंडल पर शेयर किए हैं।

ऋचा चढ्ढा खून लगे हाथ

Horrifying and heart breaking!!!!!! These are the tragedies that happen when the state and law machinery abdicates it&यs responsibility and leaders give provocative speeches.. this is on you #KapilMishra #ArrestKapilMishra https://t.co/rmyuVUovDN February 26, 2020

स्वरा भास्कर डरावना

Anti-CAA protestors have been protesting for 2 months. There was no violence until each time the so-called "pro-CAA" groups showed up.



Think. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2020

विशाल डडलानी सोचो

Please let&यs stop calling them pro CAA. Let&यs call them what they are - Anti Muslim. They don&यt give a damn about CAA.. they just hate the fact that Muslims have the same rights as them. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) February 24, 2020

कृतिका कामरा

Horrendous. Praying very hard . https://t.co/Y1b22dmnr6 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 25, 2020

सोनम कपूर का डर

#prayers for peace and harmony . #delhi . Please stay safe all. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 25, 2020

रवीना टंडन की प्रार्थना

There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening! — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) February 26, 2020

रेखा भारद्वाज की उलझन

