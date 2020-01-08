jnu violence: छत्रों के समर्थन में कैंपस पहुंची दीपिका पादुकोण पर निसार हुआ बॉलीवुड

कानपुर। छपाक का प्रमोशन करने के लिए दीपिका पादुकोण इन दिनों दिल्ली में है और मंगलवार को वे अचानक जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (JNU) में छात्रों का सपोर्ट करती स्पॉट की गईं। वे स्टूडेंट्स सो JNU Violence का विरोध करने पर सपोर्ट करने प्रोटेस्ट का हिस्सा बनने पहुंची थीं। इस मौके पर दीपिका की मौजूदगी की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं और साथ ही उन पर जम कर कमेंट भी हो रहे हैं।



समर्थन में बॉलीवुड

दीपिका की तस्वीरें सामने आने के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया दो हिस्सों में बंट गया है। कुछ लोग उनके साथ खड़े नजर आ रहे हैं तो कुछ इसे उनकी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'छपाक' के प्रमोशन का स्टंट बता रहे हैं। दीपिका के इस कदम के बाद जहां विरोधी उनका और फिल्म का बायकॉट करने के लिए कह रहे हैं तो वहीं उनके बॉलीवुड के साथी खुल कर सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। कई सितारों और इंडस्ट्री के के दूसरे लोगों ने उनको बहादुर बताते हुए सम्मान प्रकट किया है। इनमें उनकी साथी एक्ट्रेसेज जैसे सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और सोनम कपूर के अलावा अनुराग कश्यप और निखिल आडवाणी जैसे फिल्ममेकर्स शामिल हैं।

#DeepikaPadukone I applaud your commitment...and your courage! You are a HERO!! 👍👏😇🙏🇮🇳 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 7, 2020

अनुराग कश्यप ने कहा है कि महिलायें हमेशा से ही ताकतवर थी, है और रहेगी। छपाक के सारे शो फुल रहें क्योंकि दीपिका इस फिल्म की प्रोड्यूसर्स में से एक है, और ऐसा कर के उन्होंने ज्यादा रिस्क उठाया है। मेरे दिल में दीपिका के लिए बहुत इज्जत है।



Ajay Devgn on JNU Violence कहा हिंसा किसी भी समस्‍या का हल नहीं

The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let&यs all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020

Good on you @deepikapadukone 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020



वहीं छपाक' में दीपिका के को-स्टार विक्रांत मैसी ने भी सपोर्ट करते हुए कहा है कि उनकी सीना गर्व से फूल गया है। इससे पहले भी बॉलीवुड से कई लोग JNU Violence के खिलाफ खड़े हो कर स्टूडेंटस के लिए सपोर्ट जता चुके हैं। कई हस्तियों ने अपनी राय सामने रखी, इनमें स्वरा भास्कर, कृति सैनोन, तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप, विशाल ददलानी, शबाना आजमी, रीतेश देशमुख और दूसरे बड़े नाम शामिल हैं।

Posted By: Molly Seth