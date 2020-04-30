नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का गुरुवार सुबह मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वह पिछले दो सालों से कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे। बीती रात तबियत खराब होने के चलते उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया और आज सुबह उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर सिर्फ बॉलीवुड जगत ही नहीं तमाम खेल हस्तियां भी शोक में है। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर पर विश्वास नहीं कर पा रहे।

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

कोहली ने ट्वीट किया, 'इस पर विश्वास नहीं हो रहा। कल इरफान खान और आज ऋषि कपूर जी। यह विश्वास करना बहुत कठिन है कि आज हमने एक लीजेंड को खो दिया। मेरी उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं हैं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।' बता दें इससे पहले बुधवार को इरफान के निधन पर विराट ने ट्विटर पर उनको श्रद्घांजलि दी थी। कल कोहली ने लिखा था, 'इरफान खान के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ। एक अभूतपूर्व प्रतिभा को हमने खो दिया।'

#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 30, 2020

ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर कोहली के अलावा अनिल कुंबले ने भी शोक व्यक्ति किया। कुंंबले एक्टर ऋषि कपूर को बचपन का हीरो मानते थे। कुंबले ट्विटर पर लिखते हैं, 'हमारे बचपन के हीरो चले गए। उनके परिवार को मेरी संवेदनाएं।'

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी ऋषि कपूर को श्रद्घांजलि दी। वीरू लिखते हैं, 'ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर सुनकर काफी दुखी हूं। ओम शांति।'

Another great versatile actor left us today #RishiKapoor Ji

Saddened with shocking news 😔

Condolences to his family 🙏#RIPRishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/zMdfDWYbgu — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 30, 2020

भारतीय बॉक्सर रहे विजेंदर सिंह ने भी ट्वीट किया, 'आज एक और शानदार अभिनेता हमें छोड़कर चला गया।'

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

भारत के बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज रहे शिखर धवन ने भी ऋषि कपूर को श्रद्घांजलि दी। धवन लिखते हैं, 'ऋषि कपूर के असमय निधन की खबर सुनकर काफी हैरानी हुई। उनके परिवार को मेरी तरफ से सहानूभूति। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।'

Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'ऋषि जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं उनकी फिल्में देखते हुए बड़ा हुआ हूं और जब हम वर्षों में मिले, तो वे हमेशा बहुत शालीन थे। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले। नीतू जी, रणबीर और पूरे कपूर परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना।'

Woke up with this very sad news @chintskap is no more #RIPRishikapoor ji 🙏 Condolence to the family.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2020

हरभजन ने लिखा, 'सुबह उठते-उठते ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर सुनी। मेरी उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना।'

Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji.Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers.Huge loss.Will miss dearly on the silver screen. OM Shanti 🙏🏻 #gonesoon — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 30, 2020

