नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का गुरुवार सुबह मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वह पिछले दो सालों से कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे। बीती रात तबियत खराब होने के चलते उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया और आज सुबह उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर सिर्फ बॉलीवुड जगत ही नहीं तमाम खेल हस्तियां भी शोक में है। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर पर विश्वास नहीं कर पा रहे।

कोहली ने ट्वीट किया, 'इस पर विश्वास नहीं हो रहा। कल इरफान खान और आज ऋषि कपूर जी। यह विश्वास करना बहुत कठिन है कि आज हमने एक लीजेंड को खो दिया। मेरी उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं हैं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।' बता दें इससे पहले बुधवार को इरफान के निधन पर विराट ने ट्विटर पर उनको श्रद्घांजलि दी थी। कल कोहली ने लिखा था, 'इरफान खान के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ। एक अभूतपूर्व प्रतिभा को हमने खो दिया।'

ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर कोहली के अलावा अनिल कुंबले ने भी शोक व्यक्ति किया। कुंंबले एक्टर ऋषि कपूर को बचपन का हीरो मानते थे। कुंबले ट्विटर पर लिखते हैं, 'हमारे बचपन के हीरो चले गए। उनके परिवार को मेरी संवेदनाएं।'

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी ऋषि कपूर को श्रद्घांजलि दी। वीरू लिखते हैं, 'ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर सुनकर काफी दुखी हूं। ओम शांति।'

भारतीय बॉक्सर रहे विजेंदर सिंह ने भी ट्वीट किया, 'आज एक और शानदार अभिनेता हमें छोड़कर चला गया।'

भारत के बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज रहे शिखर धवन ने भी ऋषि कपूर को श्रद्घांजलि दी। धवन लिखते हैं, 'ऋषि कपूर के असमय निधन की खबर सुनकर काफी हैरानी हुई। उनके परिवार को मेरी तरफ से सहानूभूति। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।'

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'ऋषि जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं उनकी फिल्में देखते हुए बड़ा हुआ हूं और जब हम वर्षों में मिले, तो वे हमेशा बहुत शालीन थे। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले। नीतू जी, रणबीर और पूरे कपूर परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना।'

हरभजन ने लिखा, 'सुबह उठते-उठते ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर सुनी। मेरी उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना।'

